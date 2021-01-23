On the latest edition of >Wrestling Observer Radio, the news of NBC Sports Network shutting down was discussed. During that discussion, Dave Meltzer noted that NXT’s TV contract is set to expire this October.

It was reported that larger properties like NHL, NASCAR, and EPL will move to USA Network. The Wednesday Night Hockey series could pose problems for NXT as it also airs on a Wednesday night.

Meltzer also noted that NHL’s current TV deal is also set to expire at the end of the NHL season, and there is interest from ESPN to negotiate with the NHL to broadcast games. It is likely that the NHL could agree to deals with both NBC and ESPN similar to how other major sports have agreements with other broadcasters.

Meltzer speculated if the NHL is kept under the NBC banner, it is likely that NXT is moved to either Tuesday or Thursday. He points out that this would change the whole dynamic between NXT and AEW as NXT on Wednesday nights is means for WWE and USA Network to keep AEW’s television numbers down.

However, he also pointed out the NHL is of much larger importance to NBC than the Wednesday Night Wars. If NXT were to move nights, this would obviously mean AEW Dynamite would run unopposed and be able to reach higher numbers without any wrestling competition.