Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will see the Men’s & Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments continue.

WWE previously announced Curt Stallion vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar for tonight’s show, with the title on the line, but the match is not listed on the WWE website as of this writing. It remains to be seen if that match will still take place tonight.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title match

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

