Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the New Year's Evil special, the first show of 2021 for the brand.

The main event of tonight's show will see NXT Champion Finn Balor defend against Kyle O'Reilly. That match, and Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross, will both air commercial-free from bell to bell. Priest vs. Kross will open tonight's show.

New Year's Evil will be hosted by Dexter Lumis, but there's no word yet on what he might have in store for the show.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Commercial-free from bell to bell.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

Commercial-free from bell to bell.

Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.