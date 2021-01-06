Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the New Year's Evil special, the first show of 2021 for the brand.
The main event of tonight's show will see NXT Champion Finn Balor defend against Kyle O'Reilly. That match, and Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross, will both air commercial-free from bell to bell. Priest vs. Kross will open tonight's show.
New Year's Evil will be hosted by Dexter Lumis, but there's no word yet on what he might have in store for the show.
WWE has announced the following for tonight:
Host: Dexter Lumis
NXT Title Match
Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)
Commercial-free from bell to bell.
NXT Cruiserweight Title Match
Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)
Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Fight Pit
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest
Commercial-free from bell to bell.
Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation
Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.