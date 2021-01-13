Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the beginning of the 2021 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE has announced just two matches for tonight's shows, and those are first round matches in the Dusty Classic. Ever-Rise will face The Grizzled Young Veterans, while Breezango will face Adam Cole and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era.

Tonight's NXT show will also feature fallout from last week's New Year's Evil episode, plus the first build to the upcoming Takeover special on Valentine's Day.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

