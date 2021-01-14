Thank you for reading our coverage of NXT UK, streaming on the WWE Network every Thursday at 3pm ET. Feel free to comment below, hit the "share" button, and join us every Wednesday for more NXT UK coverage!

Footage hyping today's main event match between WALTER and the 2020 Heritage Cup winner A-Kid for the NXT UK championship is played. As a reminder A-Kid managed to best Tyler Bate in the tournament, and is looking for another shocking upset over the Ring General on tonight's show.

Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of NXT UK from BTSport Studios. Joe Coffey makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. He'll be taking on Charles Samuels, who is already in the ring.

Joe Coffey versus Sha Samuels

Tie-up. Neither man is ready to budge. Samuels powerslams Coffey, but the Gallus leader runs through him with a vicious shoulder bump. He pumps over Samuels and sends him to the outside. Samuels screams on the microphone that he will be respected. He comes back in and sends Coffey to the mat. Big elbow drop from Samuels. Another for a nearfall. Commentary is surprised by Samuels incredible performance over an NXT UK vet like Coffey. Coffey manages to retake control with a flush uppercut and a vicious combination. Heh goes for a springboard crossbody...Samuels catches him with a huge slam. Cover...Coffey JUST gets a shoulder up. Coffey cannot believe it. He climbs to the top and connects with a crossbody...Samuels kicks out. Coffey with more strikes, followed by a huge headbutt to Sameuls head. He finally hits his huge discuss lariat for the victory.

Joe Coffey wins by pinfall

Commentary tells us that Kay Lee Ray will be defending the NXT UK women's title against Jinny on next week's program. They are set to have a face-to-face later tonight.

Cut to Sid Scala. Pretty Deadly interrupts him on a phone call asking when they can expect a shot at the NXT UK tag titles. Scala tells them that they'll be facing The Hunt, Mark Andrews/Flash Morgan Webster, and Ashton Smith's team to determine a new number one contender for the tag titles. That match is next week.