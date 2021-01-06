Monday's live Legends Night edition of RAW, the first show of 2021 with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Keith Lee in the main event, drew an average of 2.128 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 20.3% from last week's 1.769 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.197 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.886 million), the second hour drew 2.150 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.783 million) and the final hour drew 2.036 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.638 million).

RAW ranked #20 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week's #24 spot, and behind Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Last Word, Deadline: White House, Cuomo Prime Time, All In, 11th Hour, The Five, Anderson Cooper 360, Erin Burnett Outfront, CNN Newsroom at 3pm, Beat, Reidout, CNN Tonight at 10pm, Lead with Jake Tapper, Situation Room at 5pm, and Situation Room at 6pm.

This is the best RAW viewership and 18-49 rating since March 16, 2020, which drew 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the key demo. This was the first-ever episode from the closed-set WWE Performance Center that featured the Royal Rumble Match airing in hours 1 and 2, plus "3:16 Day" happenings with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and appearances by The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. This week's RAW viewership is down 11% from the same week in 2020.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.68, up 31% from last week's #3 ranked 0.52. This is the first #1 ranking for RAW since the NFL season began back in September. The regular season ended this past Sunday. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.046 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 5.229 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.204 million viewers on CBS, Ellen's Game of Games special drew 3.371 million viewers on NBC, LA's Finest drew 1.493 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew 790,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode