Tonight's WWE RAW will be the special Legends Night edition of the show, featuring more build for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The first RAW of 2021 will be headlined by Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with the title on the line. WWE is also advertising that the feud between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss will continue tonight, likely building to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Orton at the Royal Rumble.

The following Hall of Famers and Legends are advertised for tonight's special episode: Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Eve Torres, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael "PS" Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.