Tonight's WWE RAW will feature more on the Road to the 2021 Royal Rumble, live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

WWE is advertising that tonight's RAW will be a "huge night" for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. McIntyre will face Randy Orton in a non-title singles match, and they are teasing a possible appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to follow up on last week's return. McIntyre has not officially answered Goldberg's challenge for a title match at The Rumble.

It's believed that more Royal Rumble Match participants will be confirmed on tonight's RAW as well.

