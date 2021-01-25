Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature the final build for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will return to RAW from his COVID-19 diagnosis on tonight’s show. He will face off with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for the final hype to their Royal Rumble title match.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Drew McIntyre and Goldberg face off

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka defends the RAW Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss

* Riddle faces The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet Match for a shot at Bobby Lashley’s WWE United States Title

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair will face Shayna Baszler

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.