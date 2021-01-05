- Above are the top 10 moments from the first WWE RAW of 2021, the special Legends Night edition.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most legendary moment on the Legends Night RAW. As of this writing 52% voted for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returning to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. 20% voted for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair stealing a kiss from Lacey Evans, while 14% voted for The Boogeyman scaring Angel Garza, and 14% went with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan running wild backstage with McIntyre.

- The WWE Legends Shop has released a new limited edition Collector's Box to celebrate the career of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. Only 750 of the $49.99 boxes were made. The box comes with the following:

* Exclusive t-shirt

* Belt buckle (zinc alloy) with velvet drawstring bag

* Piper's Pit coconut cup (16 oz.)

* Character cutouts

* Vinyl figurine (3" x 3")

* Sunglasses (one size fits most)

* Collectible pin

* Poster (11" x 14")

The cutouts, pin and figurine can be used with the box for a display. You can see the item below:

- Triple H has been announced for the first 2021 episode of The Bump, which will air tomorrow morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. The Game will be there to promote WWE NXT New Year's Evil and the Royal Rumble.

As seen below, NXT Champion Finn Balor and Billie Kay will also appear on the first 2021 episode of The Bump tomorrow morning.

