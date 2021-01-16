Tom Stoltman, the runner-up in the 2020 World's Strongest Man competition, recently revealed that WWE has been in contact with him and his brother, five-time Scotland's Strongest Man Luke Stoltman, about potentially crossing over to sports entertainment.

While appearing on this week's Football Daft Podcast, Stotlman revealed WWE had previously invited the brothers for a tryout while on tour in Germany. However, the strongmen couldn't attend as they were busy with a competition.

"Me and my brother got asked to the tryouts when they [WWE] came to Germany for the European ones, but… I don't know why we didn't take them," Stotlman revealed [h/t Inside the Ropes]. "I think we were doing some massive competition or something. We've messaged them a few times back and forward."

Stoltman revealed that Triple H has been the point of contact from the WWE for the two Scottish powerhouses.

Ahead of his WWE Championship win over Randy Orton back in November, Drew McIntyre congratulated Stoltman for his performance in the World's Strongest Man event.

The Stoltman brothers are regarded as the strongest siblings in the world. They claim to be the "strongest brothers to have ever lived" on their YouTube and social media channels.