The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live coverage of the event, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Randy Orton at #1, WWE Hall of Famer Edge at #2, Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, 8 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Natalya at #30, Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 17 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37