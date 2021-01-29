WWE has announced a full line-up of new programming for Royal Rumble Sunday.

A livestream of Royal Rumble Matches from the last decade will begin at 9am ET on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Ultimate Royal Rumble event will then begin at 2pm ET on the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, featuring Sam Roberts, Evan Mack and Matt Camp constructing the most epic Rumble Match of all-time.

The “La Previa” Spanish Royal Rumble pre-show will begin at 3pm ET on the WWE Network, YouTube, the WWE Español Facebook, the WWE Español Twitter, the main WWE Instagram, and the WWE Español Instagram. A special edition of The Bump will begin at 4pm ET on the WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live, and Twitch. The Bump will feature WWE Hall of Famers Bill Goldberg and Hulk Hogan, Daniel Bryan, Josiah Williams, and NXT UK Superstar Sam Gradwell with Blackpool grime rapper Millie B.

The Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show is scheduled to begin at 6pm ET on the WWE Network and all WWE social platforms, including TikTok. There is no word yet on who will be featured on the Kickoff panel. The actual 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET on the WWE Network.

There will be a WWE Watch Along livestream that also begins at 7pm ET on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Watch Along will feature The Bella Twins, Tegan Nox, Sam Roberts, Vic Joseph, the cast of The Bump, RJ City, Queen of the Ring: Alex Pagan, Superfan Mike Brown, and WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Rikishi, among others.

