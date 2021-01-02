WWE's Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amann revealed on Instagram and Twitter that he received Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Friday evening.

"Just received my first dose of the @moderna COVID-19 vaccine this evening. So appreciative of and thankful for all of the health care workers, researchers, and organizations working tirelessly to make this possible to bring this pandemic under control. Didn't feel a thing!," Amann wrote on Instagram.

It's likely that all WWE physicians are receiving the vaccine as well.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine involves two shots that are received one month (28 days) apart, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention). It is given with a shot in the muscle of the upper arm. The CDC notes that in clinical trials the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing the COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses, who had no evidence of being previously infected.

You can see Amann's posts below: