– Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Shinsuke Nakamura’s greatest moments. This includes his debut in NXT against Sami Zayn, winning the NXT Championship in Japan, and winning the 2018 Royal Rumble.

– WWE Network News is reporting the WWE Icons series will receive a post-show, much like Undertaker: The Last Ride’s Post-Mortem show. WWE Icons premieres on January 31, featuring a look at Yokozuna. It’s unknown who will host the post-show, but previously it was members of WWE Now and The Bump handling those duties.

– WWE posted this week’s 25 Best Instagram photos. The collection included: Shotzi Blackheart, Sonya Deville, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte.