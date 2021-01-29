Several new WWE NXT UK signings have been officially announced.

WWE confirmed today that the following international stars have been signed to work the NXT UK brand – Meiko Satomura from Japan, Tony Gill (Tony Cage) from England, Metehan Kocabasoglu (Lucky Kid) from Germany, Bailey Matthews from England.

Matthews is the son of NXT General Manager William Regal.

As noted on Monday, WWE confirmed the signing of the legendary Satomura with a vignette on NXT UK TV. She is set to challenge NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray soon. You can click here to see her vignette, along with comments from Satomura, Ray, Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

