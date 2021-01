Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Apollo Crews challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E

* Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

* More Royal Rumble build