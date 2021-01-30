Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

– The WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up with Michael Cole welcoming us to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside.

– Daniel Bryan is already in the ring leading a loud “yes!” chant with the ThunderDome crowd. Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Bryan welcomes everyone to Friday Night SmackDown and Royal Rumble Weekend for another loud pop.