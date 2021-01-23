Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show when Adam Pearce pulled a serve on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to bring back Kevin Owens to face Reigns in the Last Man Standing match at the WWE Royal Rumble.

– We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title as the pyro goes off. Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

(Photo Credit: WWE)