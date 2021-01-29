WWE has finally announced a match and segment for tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

It was just announced that Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sit down with Michael Cole for a “war of words” to preview their Last Man Standing match at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

It was also announced that Bayley will battle Bianca Belair in singles action on tonight’s show. This comes after Belair defeated Bayley in her own “Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course Challenge” last week.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown