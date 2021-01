Friday’s SmackDown drew an average of 2.282 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 2.284 million viewers, then hour two went down slightly to 2.280 million viewers.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #2 for the night. Shark Tank was in top spot with a 0.7 in the same demo.

If the number holds up, it would be up 0.9% in viewership from last Friday’s SmackDown, which drew an average of 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

SmackDown was #8 for the night among the networks in viewership. It came in behind: Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC. Blue Bloods topped the night with 6.582 million viewers.

Final ratings will be out on Monday afternoon.

Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode