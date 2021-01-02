The New Year's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.915 million overnight viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew an average 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 42.6% from last week's overnight viewership for the Christmas SmackDown, which was an average of 3.336 million viewers, and down from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 3.303 million viewers. The final rating in the key demo for last week was a 0.96.

SmackDown topped the night in the 18-49 demographic, the 18-34 demographic, and the 25-54 demo. SmackDown ranked #8 for the night in viewership on network TV.

Stay tuned as full and final ratings will be available on Tuesday, delayed due to the New Year's holiday.