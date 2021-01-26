– The new episode of WWE Playback went live on the WWE Network this morning. The special features Superstars looking back and reacting to the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches.

Above is a sneak peek at the new WWE Playback episode. The clip features MVP, Samoa Joe and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre reacting to Brock Lesnar’s strong start in the 2020 Men’s Rumble Match.

– Last Thursday’s new episode of WWE Total Bellas drew 352,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #56 for the night on the Cable Top 150.

This is down from last week’s Total Bellas episode, which drew 381,000 viewers and ranked #44 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 rating in the key demo.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 6 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 416,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season premiere)

Episode 2: 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 299,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 219,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 305,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 426,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: 381,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: 352,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9:

Season 5 Viewership Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Viewership Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Viewership Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)