- Above is a new promo for this week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will feature more build for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and fallout from last week, which saw Adam Pearce become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, thanks to Reigns.

WWE has announced that Reigns has something in store for Pearce and that will be revealed this Friday night on SmackDown.

- Last night's RAW main event saw Triple H wrestle his first match since the summer of 2019, going up against Randy Orton. The storyline was that Triple H was standing up for the Legends and Hall of Famers that Orton has disrespected. The match ended without a finish as Alexa Bliss interfered and shot a fireball at Orton's face to end the show.

WWE has a new poll asking fans if they want to see Triple H get another shot at humbling Orton. As of this writing, 77% voted for another match between The Game and The Viper, while 23% voted no.

- WWE has announced several more guests for tomorrow's live edition of The Bump. AJ Styles and Omos will appear as the featured guests, while WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Sheamus, TV personality Randy Jackson, and young fan Mason Casares will also appear.

Jackson will be there to promote his new 'Name That Tune" show. Mason is the child who was recently featured in a viral video of his birthday party entrance, which paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Stone Cold tweeted on the video, which you can see at this link.

Stay tuned for news from The Bump tomorrow morning. The show airs live on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms at 10am ET.

