First round matches for the 2021 WWE NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place on upcoming episodes of WWE 205 Live.

As seen in the video below, NXT General Manager William Regal appeared during tonight's 205 Live episode and announced that some of the Dusty Classic first round matches will air on Friday nights.

There's no word yet which matches will air on 205 Live, but the first round will begin next Wednesday and Friday night. As noted, NXT will feature two first round matches on Wednesday - The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango, and The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise.

The winners of the 2021 Men's Dusty Classic will receive the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Cup, and a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode featured two Dusty Classic teams in action as August Grey and Curt Stallion defeated The Bollywood Boyz. Video from that match can be seen above.

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 Men's Dusty Classic, and the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic that will take place later this year. Below are the 12 tag teams confirmed for the Men's Dusty Classic:

* Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

* The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

* Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong)

* Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze)

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Curt Stallion and August Grey

* Kushida and Leon Ruff

* The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh)