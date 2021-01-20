WWE is set to have actual fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37, which will take place across two nights on April 10 and April 11 in Tampa, FL.

As seen in the video above, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with TMZ Sports this week and said the current plan is to have fans in the crowd at WrestleMania 37.

“I’m thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance,” she said of WrestleMania 37. “You know, that’s the current plan. Of course ticket information is not available yet because we’re still trying to figure out all the different machinations.

“We’re really lucky though because the NFL Super Bowl is our lead-in this year, from Raymond James Stadium. So, we’re going to learn a lot from them, logistically, etc., and really best practices, what works, what doesn’t work. But man, we can’t wait to come in and for two nights, hopefully, really rock that pirate ship.”

Stephanie later reiterated that the current plan is to have fans at Raymond James Stadium. She was asked how they determine if they go forward with that plan, and how the COVID-19 pandemic affects things.

“I mean, pretty much it really is working with the local organizing committee and all of the health professionals,” she said. “Health & safety is first and foremost, of course. You know, for our fans, for our performers, for the employees, for the staff working the building.

“There’s a lot of different logistics that need to be determined, but hopefully it’ll all work out and this will be the first WWE event where we actually bring the WWE Universe back together, in person, and I cannot wait.”

Stephanie was later asked if WWE knows how many fans they want to try and bring to Raymond James Stadium for the big event. She said they do have a plan but she wouldn’t announce it yet.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also confirmed that there will be a limited crowd at WrestleMania 37 during a new interview with FOX 13 in Tampa.

McIntyre talked about why WrestleMania 36 was disappointing to him as he hoped to win the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar in front of 90,000 people before the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to the closed-set WWE Performance Center. He then confirmed that tickets for WrestleMania 37 will be announced soon.

“Last year it was very disappointing for me personally, you know? Tampa’s my American hometown, I’ve spent 13 years here,” Drew said. “I was in the main event fighting for the WWE Title, supposed to be 90,000 people there and we did it in front of nobody in the Performance Center, but I’m very proud of it. We gave the world an escape during the most difficult of times. But I was so excited to find out we get a ‘Take Two’ this year at Raymond James Stadium.

“From what I hear we are going to have a limited capacity. You know, keep your eyes and your ears to the ground because we are going to be releasing information in the forthcoming weeks about those limited tickets. They’re gonna be the hottest tickets in town and I can’t wait to step out in Raymond James Stadium as the WWE Champion… and to actually have fans in attendance is going to be unbelievable.”

Unless WWE has fans at another upcoming event on The Road to WrestleMania, then The Grandest Stage of Them All will be the first main roster show that has had actual fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The weekly WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live shows have limited crowds inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Stay tuned for more.