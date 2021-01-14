- Monday's season 2 premiere of USA Network's "Straight Up Steve Austin" drew 598,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #52 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #79 in viewership.

This is down from the two-part season 1 finale that aired back in September 2019. Part 1 with country singer Trace Adkins drew 879,000 viewers, ranking #169 on the Cable Top 150 and #26 in viewership, while Part 2 with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. drew 848,000 viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 and #23 in viewership. Part 1 had RAW as the lead-in and Part 2 had SmackDown as the lead-in. Season 1 averaged 991,571 viewers per episode for a total of 6.941 million viewers over 7 episodes.

Monday's season 2 premiere, which had WWE RAW as the lead-in, featured WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing country music singer Luke Combs. You can watch the full episode in the video above.

- WWE has announced that they will report their 4th Quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 4 at 4pm ET.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen and President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan will host a conference call at 5pm to discuss the results and take questions from investors.

Stephanie spoke during the Q3 2020 call back in October, but this is the first time she's been listed with the other executives in the earnings report alert. Vince did note during the Q3 call that Stephanie was taking on more corporate responsibilities.