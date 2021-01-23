WWE filed to trademark six in-ring names on January 19, according to PWInsider. Recently signed by the company, Cora Jade (fka Elayna Black), Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan), and Gigi Dolin (fka Priscilla Kelly) are among the names on the list.

Dolin and Jade appeared on last night’s 205 Live as part of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic, losing to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Stark is set to team up with Marina Shafir against Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in a first round match.

WWE also filed for Duke Hudson, Sareena Sandhu, and Rohan Raja.

All the filings are for goods and services in the realm of:

