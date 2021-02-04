AEW has confirmed the big Falls Count Anywhere & Anything Goes main event for next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode with KENTA and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Lance Archer and IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley.

As noted, KENTA made a surprise appearance on last night’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite when he attacked Moxley following the main event, which saw Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeat Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix. After the match, a brawl broke out and Archer hit the ring to help take out The Good Brothers. KENTA then made his AEW debut and took down Moxley with the GTS.

AEW then released post-show video, seen below, of Omega approaching KENTA, but KENTA responding that he is not Omega’s friend, and only in AEW to beat Moxley. KENTA is set to challenge Moxley for his IWGP United States Title at NJPW’s New Beginning USA 2021 event on February 26. That segment also saw Omega propose an unsanctioned match for next week’s Dynamite, against Moxley and Archer.

In an update, AEW announced this afternoon that President & General Manager Tony Khan has booked the match for next Wednesday night.

“After last night’s classic main event + the shocking ending, @kennyomegamanx issued the challenge & @AEW GM @tonykhan has made the match for next week’s #AEWDynamite Wednesday Feb 10, Falls Count Anywhere, World Champion Kenny Omega & KENTA v. @JonMoxley & Lance Archer! @AEWonTNT,” AEW announced.

Stay tuned for more on KENTA in AEW. Below is the updated line-up for next week’s Dynamite, along with AEW’s announcement on the big tag team match:

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Joey Janela

* MJF and Chris Jericho vs. The Acclaimed

* KENTA and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Lance Archer and IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley in a Falls Count Anywhere & Anything Goes match