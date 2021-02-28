AEW announced tonight the rules for the Casino Tag Team Royale match that will be taking place at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.

The rules include the following:

* Order of the entry is selected by lottery.

* Two tag teams will start the match

* Every 90 seconds a new tag team will enter the match

* Individual eliminators occur when a competitor is thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor

* Tag Teams are eliminated when both competitors have been ruled out of the match

* The match will continue until there is only one competitor/team remaining

* The winning team will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Bear Country, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson, Ortiz & Santana, The Butcher & The Blade, Private Party, and Top Flight have been announced as participants so far for the Casino Tag Team Royale match.

Below is the line-up for Revolution so far:

* World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

* Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. the title eliminator tournament winner

* Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. MJF & Chris Jericho

* Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy for the loser’s Q1 2021 earnings

* Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks) vs. Sting & Darby Allin in a street fight

* Casino Tag Team Royale for a future Tag Team title shot

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor