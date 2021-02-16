Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded twelve matches featuring debuting athletes, The IWGP United States heavyweight champion Jon Moxley is in action, and much more.

WATCH #AEWDark Tuesday night at 7/6c ➡️ https://t.co/aiEX3sKHFy pic.twitter.com/pyxmYHtN5a — AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) February 12, 2021

– Excalibur, Taz and Anthony Ogogo welcome us to another packed episode of Dark.

Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz

Cruz goes at Moxley right away with a dropkick and some punches in the corner. He follows up with a head scissors. Moxley catches Cruz’s splash and hits a German Suplex. Moxley then turns Cruz inside out and follows up with some strong kicks and elbows. Moxley covers, but Cruz kicks out at two. Moxley with a heavy chop in the corner as he brings Cruz on top and rakes Cruz’s back. Cruz gauges Moxley’s eyes. He misses a top rope splash and meets a rolling elbow. Cruz fighting back, but Moxley catches him and locks in a guillotine choke. Cruz is knocked out and the ref calls the match.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)

Serpentico and Boulder start the match as Luther’s distraction fails as does Serpentico’s offense as he just bounces off Boulder. Boulder shows off his strength with a Gorilla Press. Bronson tags in and slingshots Boulder onto Serpentico followed up with a shoulder tackle. Bronson stretching out Serpentico, but Luther comes in and takes out Bronson to the outside as the referee is distracted.

Serpentico hits a splash, cover but only gets two. Luther takes in and bulldogs Serpentico on Bronson! Luther counters Bronson’s punches and takes in Serpentico as he targets Bronson’s left leg. Serpentico isn’t able to get a single leg crab so he tags in Luther who smashes Serpentico’s face onto Bronson. Serpentico tags back in, but Bronson counters an combo Irish whip attempt.

Boulder tags in and takes out Chaos Project with a series of clotheslines and body slams. Boulder hits a DDT / Samoan Drop combo on Chaos Project. Bronson tags in and tries to go up top, but Luther intercepts. Luther takes out Boulder on the outside as Serpentico takes down Bronson and hits a senton atomic, cover 1-2-no!

Bronson tries to fight of Chaos Project but the numbers game is too much. Boulder intercepts Creeping Death allowing Bronson an opening. Bronson piledrivers Serpentico onto Luther! Boulder tags in as Bronson goes up top. Assisted splash from Bear Country gives them the win.

Winners: Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)

Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) (w/The Bunny)

Butcher and Blade quickly go at their opponents as Bunny laughs at the carnage. Match officially starts as St. Patrick is taken down with a powerbomb. Butcher and Blade hit a lawn dart / knee strike combo. Scott takes in, but Blade continues the beat down. Scott flips out of a suplex, but Blade is pissed as Scott tries to run away. Butcher intercepts and brings him back in the ring. Butcher tags in and hits a corner splash with Blade hitting a spinebuster. Butcher and Blade hit a neckbreaker / powerbomb combo for the win.

Winners: The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher)

Shanna vs. Renee Michelle

Shanna and Michelle lock up as Michelle quickly gains control of Shanna’s arm and starts working on it. Shanna rolls through and gains wrist control. Shanna and Michelle battle back and forth as Shanna gains control and hits a series of arm drags. Step up tiaris takes Michelle to the corner. Michelle with some strong right hands followed up by sending Shanna head first to the corner.

Shanna starts to build some distance, but Michelle counters with a big shot. Michelle twisting around for an arm bar, but Shanna counters and drops Michelle. She follows up with a few clotheslines then a flurry of chops in the corner then an elbow. Big running elbow then an Angels Wings, cover but Michelle kicks out at two. Shanna rolls up Michelle but only gets two. Huge Stunner from Shanna! She follows up with a running dropkick then a Tiger Suplex for the win.

Winner: Shanna

Eric James & VSK vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Reynolds and James start things out with a quick back and forth in favor of Reynolds. Double hip toss then a roll through to flatten James from Dark Order. Silver running the ropes and taking down James. VSK tries to get a kick in and blindsides Silver with a right hand allowing James to hit a falling neckbreaker. VSK tags in and hits a neckbreaker then a running knee strike combo with James.

Silver flips over and tags in Reynolds. Running back elbows then a dropkick from Reynolds. Big elbow then a suplex to follow up. Siler tags in and intercepts James and takes him out. Dark Order hit Dark Destroyer for the win.

Winner: Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt)

Jungle Boy drops Black with a shotgun dropkick. Skyler tags in and meets an arm drag. Luchasaurus drops both Black and Skyler. Jungle Boy with a kick /brainbuster combo. Jurassic Express hit an overhead throw / powerbomb combo for the quick win.

Winners: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay) vs. Vertvixen