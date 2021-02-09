Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have 12 matches ready to go, featuring #AEW women's world championship eliminator tournament participants @NylaRoseBeast & @TayConti_. @BASTARDPAC is in action, plus much more! WATCH Dark this Tuesday 7/6c via our YouTube channel ➡️ https://t.co/PfsgiFtGUn pic.twitter.com/OZ2bt7vbOl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 7, 2021

The Jersey Muscle Society (Steve Gibki & Tony Vincita) & Vary Morales vs. The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) & Nick Comoroto

Dustin and Vincita start things off as Dustin gets the better of Vincita to start off. QT tags in and hits a standing moonsault after a knee lift from Dustin. Comoroto tags in and lands some heavy shoulder tackles on Vincita. Dustin tags in and Irish whips Comoroto into Vincita then hits a powerslam. Gibiki tags in but runs into an arm drag.

QT tags in but Gibiki pushes QT into the corner allowing Morales to tag in. Jersey Muscle Society tag in, but QT hits a double clothesline and tags in Comoroto and takes down Jersey Muscle with a series of body slams. Comoroto then throws Morales into Jersey Muscle. Dustin tags in and gets the win after teaming with Comoroto with a military press / bulldog combo.

Winners: The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) & Nick Comoroto

Aaron Solow & Lee Johnson vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)