The 41st annual Wrestling Observer Newsletter readership awards have been announced and AEW took home most of the top honors.

The awards are based on the time period from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Each category is voted on by the readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which includes fans an various people in the pro wrestling business.

Not only did AEW have the most winners this year, but they also dominated the lists of top 9 runner-ups in all positive awards. WWE dominated the lists of negative award winners and runner-ups. Some of the positive categories featured none, just one or two WWE nominees.

Below are the 2020 award winners for pro wrestling (excluding MMA winners) announced in today’s issue:

LOU THESZ/RIC FLAIR AWARD (WRESTLER OF THE YEAR)
Winner: Jon Moxley

MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER
Winner: Current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR
Winners: Current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

BEST ON INTERVIEWS
Winner: Eddie Kingston

PROMOTION OF THE YEAR
Winner: AEW

BEST WEEKLY TV SHOW
Winner: AEW Dynamite

PRO WRESTLING MATCH OF THE YEAR
Winner: The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2020

UNITED STATES/CANADA MVP
Winner: Jon Moxley

JAPANESE MVP
Winner: Tetsuya Naito

MEXICO MVP
Winner: Rey Fenix

EUROPE MVP
Winner: Current WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER

HODGE AWARD/NON-HEAVYWEIGHT MVP
Winner: Hiromu Takahashi

WOMEN’S WRESTLING MVP
Winner: Bayley

BEST BOX OFFICE DRAW
Winner: Conor McGregor

FEUD OF THE YEAR
Winners: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

MOST IMPROVED
Winner: Britt Baker

MOST CHARISMATIC
Winner: MJF

BRYAN DANIELSON AWARD (BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER)
Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

BRUISER BRODY MEMORIAL AWARD (BEST BRAWLER)
Winner: Jon Moxley

BEST FLYING WRESTLER
Winner: Rey Fenix

MOST OVERRATED
Winner: Bray Wyatt

MOST UNDERRATED
Winner: Ricochet

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Winner: Pat McAfee

BEST NON-WRESTLER
Winner: Taz

BEST TV ANNOUNCER
Winner: Excalibur

WORST TV ANNOUNCER
Winner: Michael Cole

BEST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW
Winner: AEW Revolution PPV on February 29 from Chicago

WORST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW
Winner: WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 from Saudi Arabia

BEST WRESTLING MANEUVER
Winner: Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel

MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC
Winner: WWE firing people during a pandemic during a year where they were setting profit records

WORST TV SHOW
Winner: WWE RAW

WORST MATCH OF THE YEAR
Winner: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – Swamp Fight from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WORST FEUD OF THE YEAR
Winner: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

WORST PROMOTION OF THE YEAR
Winner: WWE

BEST BOOKER
Winner: Tony Khan

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Winner: Tony Khan

BEST GIMMICK
Winner: Orange Cassidy

WORST GIMMICK
Winner: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

BEST PRO WRESTLING BOOK
Winner: The Young Bucks: Killing the Business from the Backyards to the Big Leagues

BEST PRO WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY
Winner: Dark Side of the Ring – Owen Hart