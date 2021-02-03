Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match

* The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks for a title shot at Revolution

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix

* Matt Hardy and Hangman Page vs. Chaos Project