Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match
* The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford
* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks for a title shot at Revolution
* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix
* Matt Hardy and Hangman Page vs. Chaos Project