Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth goes for a DDT right off the bat, gets shoved away, tries for a shoulder tackle, no luck, and gets slapped in the face. Moxley throwing forearm to Nemeth’s face. Nemeth returns fire with some strikes, but of knees to the head, but he ends up running right into a release german suplex. Both trading shots, until Moxley hits a clothesline in the corner. Nemeth is able to land a dropkick, but ends up taking a paradigm shift shortly after.

Winner: Jon Moxley via Pinfall

– Post-match, Moxley gets a mic and chair to sit on. Moxley says the morning he woke up without the title he knew he’d do whatever it takes to get that back. He asks what images come to mind when you hear the words “exploding barbed wire deathmatch”? Moxley says he’s an addict, he’s addicted to being that close to the flame, every single night. Even if this is a trap put out by Kenny and his friends, this isn’t the first time an opponent has tried to take him out. He continues that win, lose, or draw all the people who have stuck with him over the years, they all know he has given them everything he had. Moxley says if it does come to an end at Revolution that seems like a hell of a way to go out.

– Video package shows the rivalry between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

– Last week, Alex Abrahantes talks with Lance Archer and Rey Fenix about their match tonight, and the ladder match at Revolution. Alex asks about their chemistry as team. Archer says no doubt it’s there, but he’s definitely going to kick Fenix’s ass next week. Fenix responds that Archer is the worst partner he’s ever had. They brawl for a bit until the cameras cut out.

– Last week, clip shown of Sting taking a powerbomb from Brian Cage. Sting apparently wants payback at some point tonight.

– Last week, Inner Circle attacked Young Bucks after their match. Earlier today, cameras caught up with The Young Bucks, along with their parents checking out an AEW truck with Matt and Nick on the back of it.

Varsity Blonds vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

Taz heads over to commentary during the match. Starks and Pillman get things started with Pillman initially getting the best of his opponent. Garrison gets the tag, works over Starks’ arm, but quickly tags Pillman back in. Pillman tries to go up to the top rope, gets shoved down to the floor. Cage grabs Pillman and powerbombs him into the ring post.