Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* FTR vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

* Matt Hardy and Hangman Page vs. TH2

* NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho (AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Match)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Santana and Ortiz (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Sting will call out Team Taz as he and TNT Champion Darby Allin prepare to face them at Revolution in a Street Fight

* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade