Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* FTR vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal
* Matt Hardy and Hangman Page vs. TH2
* NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho (AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Match)
* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Santana and Ortiz (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Sting will call out Team Taz as he and TNT Champion Darby Allin prepare to face them at Revolution in a Street Fight
* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade