Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier

* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* Sting will appear and he’s coming for revenge from Brian Cage and Team Taz

* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose (Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Semis)