AEW will be releasing two new albums on March 5, according to AEW Music Producer Mikey Rukus.

The first album is titled, “AEW Women’s Themes: We Got This.”

The tracklist includes themes for Diamante, Red Velvet, Rebel, Leva Bates, Allysin Kay, Leyla Hirsch, Vickie Guerrero, KiLynn King, and Tay Conti.

“8-Bit Mayhem” is the second album that will be released on March 5.

The tracklist for “8-Bit Mayhem” includes themes for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Ricky Starks, Dark Order, Nyla Rose, Best Friends, Joey Janela, Miro, Thunder Rosa, TH2, PAC, Britt Baker, and Penelope Ford.

SAVE THE DATE

Friday March 5, 2021- Double AEW Album Release

💥Boom💥

🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/L0AhcMK96B — #BringTheRUKUS (@MikeyRukus) February 9, 2021

WOMEN’S TRACK LIST-

AEW Heels

TAY

DIAMANTE

RED VELVET

REBA GIGGLE

LEVA

ALLYSIN KAY

KiLYNN KING

LEYLA HIRSCH

METAL VICKIE

and a couple more TBD — #BringTheRUKUS (@MikeyRukus) February 9, 2021