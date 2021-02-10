AEW will be releasing two new albums on March 5, according to AEW Music Producer Mikey Rukus.
The first album is titled, “AEW Women’s Themes: We Got This.”
The tracklist includes themes for Diamante, Red Velvet, Rebel, Leva Bates, Allysin Kay, Leyla Hirsch, Vickie Guerrero, KiLynn King, and Tay Conti.
“8-Bit Mayhem” is the second album that will be released on March 5.
The tracklist for “8-Bit Mayhem” includes themes for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Ricky Starks, Dark Order, Nyla Rose, Best Friends, Joey Janela, Miro, Thunder Rosa, TH2, PAC, Britt Baker, and Penelope Ford.
WOMEN’S TRACK LIST-
AEW Heels
TAY
DIAMANTE
RED VELVET
REBA GIGGLE
LEVA
ALLYSIN KAY
KiLYNN KING
LEYLA HIRSCH
METAL VICKIE
and a couple more TBD
8-BIT TRACK LIST-
CODY
STARKS
KIP
KENNY
DARK ORDER
NYLA
PENELOPE
BEST FRIENDS
PAC
JANELA
MIRO
THUNDER ROSA
BRITT
TH2
BRODIE
and a couple more…
