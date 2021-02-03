AEW announced on Twitter that FTR are suspended from competition for one week, due to “their conduct after the Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood match.”

Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver will be replacing FTR in tomorrow’s Beach Break Tag Team Battle Royale.

The promotion announced, “Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT!”

On last week’s Dynamite, FTR shackled Luchasaurus to the top rope and then they used scissors to cut off his horns. They tried to cut the hair of Jungle Boy but Marko Stunt, SCU, and Top Flight saved him.

Below is the lineup for tomorrow’s show:

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match

* Matt Hardy & Adam Page vs. Chaos Project

* The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks for a title shot at Revolution

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix