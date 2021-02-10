Mission Pro Wrestling announced earlier today that AEW star Nyla Rose will be making her MPW debut on March 20.

The promotion tweeted, “Nyla Rose makes her MPW debut at #MPWEmptyPromises on March 20th! Tickets are now available, and are already going fast, so get yours!”

According to Eventbrite, the event will be in Buda, Texas at the Pinballz Kingdom.

MPW’s last live event was on February 6 and the main event was Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay. Red Velvet was also at the event.

Thunder Rosa is the owner of MPW.