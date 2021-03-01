Tonight was the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament where Thunder Rosa defeated Riho to advance to the AEW Women’s Eliminator U.S. finals.
Below are the results:
* AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida, Mei Suruga & Rin Kadokura defeated Emi Sakura, Maki Itoh & Veny
* Ryo Mizunami defeated Yuka Sakazaki to advance to the AEW Women’s eliminator tournament finals
* Thunder Rosa defeated Riho to advance to the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament U.S. final
Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa in the U.S. Finals will stream on Monday on YouTube and Wednesday on Dynamite will be Rose/Rosa vs. Ryo Mizunami in the tournament finals.
The tournament winner will face Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida on Sunday at Revolution.
