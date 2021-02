The AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament continued tonight with the first round matches from Japan.

FIRST ROUND – JAPAN

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Mei Suruga

* Emi Sakura defeated Veny

* Ryo Mizunami defeated Maki Itoh

* Aja Kong defeated Rin Kadokura

As noted, Thunder Rosa advanced on last week’s Dynamite. NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb faces Riho on this Wendesday’s show.

FIRST ROUND – UNITED STATES

* Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

You can check out all four matches in the video below.