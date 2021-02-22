AEW has announced that Anna Jay has suffered a shoulder injury and will be out of action for 6-12 months.

It was noted that Jay suffered the injury while training. She will need to undergo surgery to repair the injury.

“Anna Jay was injured training & can’t compete tonight. Anna requires shoulder surgery & is expected to miss 6-12 months. She’s replaced in the Tournament by alternate @Madi_Wrenkowski, a student & protege of @thunderrosa22. Watch tonight 7/6c http://YouTube.com/AEW,” AEW announced.

Jay was scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker during tonight’s episode of the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament on YouTube. She is being replaced by Madi Wrenkowski, who was an alternate in the tournament, and was trained by Thunder Rosa.

Tonight’s show will also feature Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti in a first round match for the United States side of the tournament, plus two matches in the semi-finals of the Japanese side of the tournament – Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura, and Ryo Mizunami vs. Aja Kong.

There had been some speculation on Jay’s status and if she missed last week’s tapings after AEW pulled her from tournament advertising this afternoon. She also did not appear on Being The Elite this week. Now AEW has confirmed the injury and surgery. Jay has not wrestled since defeating Alex Garcia on AEW Dark in mid-January, but she has been at ringside for some of Tay Conti’s matches as of late.

Jay tweeted on the injury today, as seen below, and wrote, “I’m super upset about this…. all I can do now is put in the work to come back stronger. Thanks for all the love and support everyone. It means a lot to me!”

Stay tuned for updates. AEW posted this video of Jay being checked out in the trainer’s room:

#BreakingNews

Anna Jay was injured training & can’t compete tonight. Anna requires shoulder surgery & is expected to miss 6-12 months. She’s replaced in the Tournament by alternate @Madi_Wrenkowski, a student & protege of @thunderrosa22. Watch tonight 7/6c https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/QESqn6HWDk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2021