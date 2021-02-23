In a bizarre turn of events on tonight’s RAW, Randy Orton coughed up some black liquid while cutting a promo on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. During the segment, Orton said that he was unable to focus on his pursuit of the WWE Championship since he was distracted by Bliss.

After a replay of Bliss’ controversial pentagon promo from last week was shown, Orton started to have trouble with his throat before he threw up black liquid. Orton then struggled to stay on his feet as the segment ended.

Bliss took to Twitter to react to the segment. She wrote, “You ok Randy…?”

As noted, WWE still has plans to do Orton vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 37. The Fiend has not been on WWE TV since he was burned to a crisp by Orton at last year’s TLC pay-per-view.

