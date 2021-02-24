It was announced tonight that Zoey Stark will be facing NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in a non-title match on tomorrow’s NXT episode.
Stark made her official NXT singles in-ring debut on last week’s show, picking up a win over Valentina Feroz.
Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT show:
* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark
* Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro
* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match
* Adam Cole will explain why he attacked Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor
* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title No DQ match. Escobar will be stripped of the title and suspended indefinitely if he no-shows
* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain
After her incredible debut last week, @RealKingRegal has a huge opportunity for @ZoeyStarkWWE tomorrow night on @USA_Network! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Wtr2ZK3nvD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 24, 2021