It was announced tonight that Zoey Stark will be facing NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in a non-title match on tomorrow’s NXT episode.

Stark made her official NXT singles in-ring debut on last week’s show, picking up a win over Valentina Feroz.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT show:

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark

* Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

* Adam Cole will explain why he attacked Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title No DQ match. Escobar will be stripped of the title and suspended indefinitely if he no-shows

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain