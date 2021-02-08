After the recent success of rapper Bad Bunny in WWE, and his apparent future with the company, rapper Bow Wow has now expressed interest in pursuing a pro wrestling career.

Bow Wow took to Twitter this morning and said once he releases his last album, he will focus on doing more acting and joining WWE.

“Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE,” he wrote. “its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!”

He added in a follow-up tweet, “Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles…”

The 33 year old Bow Wow released his first album at the age of 13, and has won several awards since then. The rapper has also been featured in numerous TV & movie projects.

You can see Bow Wow’s related tweets below:

Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!! — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021