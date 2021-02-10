WWE SmackDown Superstar Apollo Crews recently spoke with Stuart Osborne of Dayton247now.com and said he’s currently focused on being a champion in WWE.

Crews is a former WWE United States Champion and has been feuding with WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. He said earning another title is front & center in his mind right now.

“Having gold for me, it’s definitely something I look forward to,” Crews said. “You get a taste of it and you want more and more.”

Regarding his dream match opponent, Crews named WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“It’d have to be me and Roman Reigns. It’d have to be that one,” Crews said. “Whoever he’s in there with, he elevates and brings to the next level.”