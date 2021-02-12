On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE veteran Ariane Andrew made her return to the podcast. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Andrew about her thoughts on her former Funkadactyl partner Naomi’s return at the Royal Rumble.

“We’ve been talking a lot lately. We were talking like, ‘Bi**h, welcome back’ and all this stuff, and we’re just chatting about about her being back,” Andrew said. “I really hope to see her really make some moves before she steps out of the ring. I’m a little bit older than her, which is so funny because I’d always think of her as Mama Bear.

“I’m a little bit older than her, and as you get older, trying to have kids, it gets even harder. I know she has such a love for being in the ring that it can get so easy that you just end up staying forever, but I definitely know for sure she’s still got some time. But eventually, at some point, I’m sure every girl there, they eventually want to move on and start to have a family.”

Naomi appeared on the following RAW and teamed up with Lana, who also made her return at the Royal Rumble as well. Hausman also asked Andrew about her thoughts on the pairing.

“It’s very different,” Andrew stated. “I guess I don’t really have much to say. It’s different.”

Andrew debuted for AEW in the Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament. She had teased a reunion with Naomi on her last appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, and she expressed her hope to have one more run with her so they can be the first ever Black women to hold the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

“You know what I say is whatever is meant for you, it’s already yours and what’s not meant to be, it was never meant to happen, and the thing is I am totally open,” Andrew noted. “I still have a love for being in the ring. I still feel like I have so much to prove that I didn’t get a chance to show off, and I would love to have that opportunity.

“And I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, manifestation, I’m huge about that, putting that into the universe. I would love, even if it was a small run, to come back, re-team with Naomi, and make history, and get the tag team titles and be the first African-American, first Black women to ever have the titles.

“Just recently, someone had mentioned, ‘Oh, did you realize you had already made history. You two are the first Black (female) tag team,’ and I never had thought about that, but it would be great to come back and shake things up a little bit. I feel like we made a great team, and I felt like we were a real tag team not just some stuff thrown together and being like, ‘okay, we’re just gonna make these two people tag team partners, not really build a story. Here’s the titles.’ We have history.”

Many women made their returns to WWE in the Royal Rumble including Victoria and Jillian Hall. Hausman asked Andrew if she was ever asked to return at the Royal Rumble.

“Nope, and even if there was, do you think I would tell you?,” Andrew said. “Stuff like that, I’m never gonna spill the tea. So even if I was making my return next week, you wouldn’t know.”

Andrew currently has a new single “Born This Way” that is out now. She explained her song and other things she wants people to know about it.

“I did music before back in WWE, and that was just to kind of separate myself from Naomi, Trinity,” Andrew stated. “People used to be like, okay, it’s The Funkadactyls. They kind of clumped us as one person. I’m like, no, we’re not twins. We’re not sisters. We’re very individual. So that was my way, initially, of kind of separating myself at the time. No woman had ever had their voice on their entrance and it wasn’t good. I can be honest. The music was s**t.

“I know stuff that’s good. I know what’s s**t, and I’ve always had a passion for music. I have many passions, and I used to take vocal lessons, but I knew that I just wasn’t good. I recognized you’re not good, but as time progressed and thinking about the music I go, you know what, nowadays, music really is about personality, and it’s kind of shifted. I feel like, at this moment where we’re at in time, that I can be a force to reckon with with doing music because of how music has changed.

“Even though, lyrically it’s not super deep. It is my sassy way of telling people you are your own superpower, no one can do you like you and at the end of the day, everything you’ve ever wanted in life, you were born with it. There is some depth because it’s talking about haters and talking about life. It’s talking about I was born with it. I’m that bi**h in a very confident way. I feel like everyone needs to have a confidence no matter where you stand in life to say you were born with whatever it is that you want to pursue in life.”

Ariane Andrew’s new single “Born This Way” is now available! Ariane’s full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it’s released Monday – Friday afternoon by clicking here. You can find the full audio, as well as the video from Nick’s interview with Ariane, below.