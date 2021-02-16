Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew [fka Cameron] was recently a guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where she discussed her WWE career, her contributions to the early success of WWE Total Divas, the Funkadactyls, and a whole lot more.

When asked what it was like to be a part of the first season of Total Divas, Andrew described the experience as “nerve wracking” since it was the first time WWE Superstars/Divas were giving fans a peek into their personal lives.

“It was never wracking to open up your life for people to see,” she recalled. “Then again, its like I still had to be Cameron. I was actually hoping to be myself but they were like ‘no, b---h.’ They didn’t say that literally, this is just the way I talk. I felt grateful for the experience.”

She continued, “Vince had actually handpicked the original cast. For me to start the season was pretty dope, it was like a ‘wow moment.’ At the time, I probably didn’t appreciate it, but now that I look back, it was such a cool moment to be a part of that.”

Andrew also opened about the infamous backstage dancing segment featuring McMahon and the Funkadactyls.

“Initially, I was so nervous because it was the beginning of the Funkadactyls with Brodus Clay,” she admitted. “I remember them [producers] saying this is also going to go live, and I kept telling myself, ‘b---h, don’t f–k this up’ because this could be the moment when he [McMahon] might say, ‘you’re done.’ Also, I don’t come from a dance background so all of this was like in my head. ”

When asked how it was to work with McMahon, Andrew said, “Yeah, he was super cool. I had a few encounters with Vince, he’s a busy guy. Something about the energy he exudes, it makes you nervous. But he was really cool. Stephanie McMahon is cool, too. Vince’s personality is just different, different vibes.”

During her conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, Andrew also spoke of her taking her active presence on TikTok.

“Ya, its more of a younger people thing, but I’m an open book and 33 years young. But I do feel that with me tapping into music, TikTok is a huge connection,” she said.

“I have my “Born This Way” and “Bust It” challenges there. I feel like its a creative way for me to create content and showing young people that you can twerk to a song while also reading a book to gain some knowledge.”

Andrew also touched upon her recent endeavors in the music industry. She recently worked with one of her good friends, a producer named David Allen, to record a new song at the Damon Sharp Studio — where a lot of famous musicians such as Ariane Grande and Jennifer Lopez record their tracks.

“I’m actually working on a remix. It’s completely different than hip-hop or rap,” informed Andrew. “I don’t want to just come out with one song. I have my hands in a lot of things, I have so many passions. But I will sleep when I die. So far, the response has been really good and people are loving it.”

Ariane Andrew’s new single “Born This Way” is now available. Ariane’s full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it’s released Monday – Friday afternoon by clicking here. You can find the full audio, as well as the video from Nick’s interview with Ariane, below.