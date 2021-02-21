On the latest episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson talked about WWE’s current partnership with Latin music star Bad Bunny, who has been appearing regularly on WWE television since The Royal Rumble.

Bad Bunny recently won the 24/7 Championship on last week’s episode of RAW. Anderson mentioned the many different celebrity appearances from the past and how it’s tough for wrestling fans to enjoy them when they don’t know who they are.

“I don’t know anything about Bad Bunny,” Anderson said. “If they’re not big fans, what are they doing on our show? Wrestling fans are dedicated to a wrestling show and wrestlers. They are not there to see Hollywood stars or anything of that nature. It’s an aggravation to them when they don’t know who it is, if I don’t know who it is I just watch their performance on the show and critique it for what it is.

“[Wrestling fans] get pissed because it’s down time. The celebrities that we’ve had over the years had nothing to do with wrestling whatsoever, you can just see it from the fans. The fact is there’s a place, it’s called the rest of the world that’s not America, and if he’s a big star, there’s probably a reason for it.”

Bad Bunny will be performing on tonight’s episode of SNL.

